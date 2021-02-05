Brokerages Set X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) PT at $18.67

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XFOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $69,312. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $135.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

