Brokers Issue Forecasts for Midland States Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a research note issued on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $448.99 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 510.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $94,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,021.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.35%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

