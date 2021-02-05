Brokers Issue Forecasts for ONEOK, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for ONEOK in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 19.9% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 26,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 122,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 50.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.