Brokers Issue Forecasts for Schlumberger Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Schlumberger in a report issued on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SLB. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

NYSE:SLB opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $35.66.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 143,305 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 20,634 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 365,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

