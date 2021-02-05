Brokers Offer Predictions for Castle Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Castle Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $88.20 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $90.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.79 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average of $54.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $915,375.00. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $2,090,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 331,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,632. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.