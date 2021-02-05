Brokers Offer Predictions for Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of EPD opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $26.76.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,742,000 after purchasing an additional 145,827 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,150,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 88,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

