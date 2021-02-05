Brokers Offer Predictions for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.19 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ MPB opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $28.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.45%.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

