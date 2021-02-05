Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $73.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 397.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

