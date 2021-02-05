Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Given a $65.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) has been assigned a $65.00 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s previous close.

BIP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of -200.44 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $56.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

