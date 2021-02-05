Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Posts Earnings Results

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%.

NASDAQ:BPY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. 144,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,899,024. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BPY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Property Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPY. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 30,634 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 21.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 9.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 742,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,931,000 after buying an additional 65,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 840,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 23,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.