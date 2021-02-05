Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Issues Earnings Results

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BEP stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.08. 540,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,582. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of -96.74 and a beta of 0.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $56.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.67 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.98.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

