Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.67.

BRKL stock opened at $12.98 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $29,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $34,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $44,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 31.8% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

