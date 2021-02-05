Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $267-283 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.40 million.Brooks Automation also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.48-0.57 EPS.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,432. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $86.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens upgraded Brooks Automation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.78.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $240,676.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,966.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

