Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) PT Raised to $70.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens raised Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.78.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.96. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $86.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $973,496.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 5.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,043,000 after acquiring an additional 213,701 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the third quarter worth $8,269,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 12.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,132,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,404,000 after acquiring an additional 129,187 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 27.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,844,000 after acquiring an additional 109,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.