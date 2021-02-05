Brunswick Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Brunswick in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

BC opened at $88.93 on Thursday. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.