BTIG Research Boosts Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $180.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $150.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $139.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion and a PE ratio of -268.98. Bill.com has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $154.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $13,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 64,781 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $6,218,328.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,218,328.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,134 shares of company stock worth $38,398,908 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 238.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter worth $41,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the third quarter worth $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 18.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth $3,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

