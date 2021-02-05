Burlington Stores, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Burlington Stores in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

BURL opened at $256.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of -98.81 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $271.74.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,581,960.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,942.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,061,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Burlington Stores by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Burlington Stores by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

