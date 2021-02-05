Business Credit Alliance Chain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $195.00 (BCAC)

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a market capitalization of $38,080.10 and approximately $195.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Business Credit Alliance Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Business Credit Alliance Chain

Business Credit Alliance Chain Profile

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) is a token. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s total supply is 512,122,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,074,437 tokens. The official website for Business Credit Alliance Chain is www.bcachain.org. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official Twitter account is @BCAChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

Business Credit Alliance Chain Token Trading

Business Credit Alliance Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Alliance Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Credit Alliance Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Business Credit Alliance Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

