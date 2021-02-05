Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.79

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.79 and last traded at $82.16, with a volume of 17749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.48.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,504 shares of company stock worth $12,691,049. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 266.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31,976 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

