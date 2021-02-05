Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Kevin A. Denuccio Sells 50,000 Shares

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CALX stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 638,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,518. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 233.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CALX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities downgraded Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,425,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,590,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,278,000 after buying an additional 576,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,989,000 after buying an additional 355,071 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,014,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after buying an additional 277,590 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

