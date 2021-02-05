Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

