Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank restated their hold rating on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CPE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.48.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $614.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $290.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.70 million. Analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $947,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 153,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 69,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

