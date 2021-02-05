Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMBM. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.88.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $38.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $979.00 million, a P/E ratio of 141.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $72.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 4,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 31,133 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $708,275.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,571,333 shares of company stock worth $68,180,610. 78.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

