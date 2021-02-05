Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Announces Earnings Results

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,054. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.84. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $43,837.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,001 shares of company stock worth $1,906,831. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.