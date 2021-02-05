Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.26. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.80-5.20 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho downgraded Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.83.

NYSE CPT traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $101.80. 1,307,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,054. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.91.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $43,837.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,831. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

