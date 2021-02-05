Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CWH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Camping World will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 391,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $14,546,124.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 985,830 shares of company stock valued at $37,232,264. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Camping World by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

