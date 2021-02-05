Canaccord Genuity Boosts Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Price Target to $31.00

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BDSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biodesix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Biodesix stock opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32. Biodesix has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($31.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Biodesix will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biodesix stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Biodesix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

