Canaccord Genuity Raises Protech Home Medical (OTCMKTS:PTQQF) Price Target to $2.50

Protech Home Medical (OTCMKTS:PTQQF) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Protech Home Medical from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS PTQQF opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. Protech Home Medical has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.79.

About Protech Home Medical

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

