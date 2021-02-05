Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.02

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.02 and traded as high as $9.07. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 23,800 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$591.67 million and a PE ratio of -18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.02.

About Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.