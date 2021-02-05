Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.87

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and traded as high as $7.99. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 500 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The company has a market cap of C$954.04 million and a P/E ratio of -11.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.82.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

