Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CGC. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.23.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

NASDAQ CGC opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.71 million. Research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Canopy Growth news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.