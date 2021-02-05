Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 4,800,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $112.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.71. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $7,998,781.05. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,313 shares of company stock valued at $19,715,427. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $5,726,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $2,228,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.12.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

