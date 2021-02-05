Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Trading Up 5.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) shares were up 5.1% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $112.94 and last traded at $112.66. Approximately 5,818,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 4,104,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.21.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.12.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 62,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $5,245,606.30. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $7,998,781.05. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,313 shares of company stock worth $19,715,427. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

