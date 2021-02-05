Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $12.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 34.4% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,445,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 369,966 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

