Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $180.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,445,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 369,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

