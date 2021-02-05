Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of CSWC stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $19.75. 287,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,454. The firm has a market cap of $392.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 1.12. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.