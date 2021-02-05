CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 100,000 cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned 0.19% of cbdMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YCBD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of cbdMD by 58.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in cbdMD by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in cbdMD by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,411 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000.

YCBD stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. cbdMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

