CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,155,000 after purchasing an additional 231,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,413,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,050,000 after purchasing an additional 150,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,767,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,366,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.04.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

