CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $306,000 Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $2,374,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.08.

MCO opened at $276.85 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.24 and a 200 day moving average of $280.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

