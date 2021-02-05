CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $248,000 in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $153.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.81 and its 200-day moving average is $121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $269.28.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

ABG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.88.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

