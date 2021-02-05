CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $260,000 in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 107.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 57.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,960,990.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $99,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,227 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,849.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $99.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.40, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $104.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.