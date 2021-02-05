CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New $246,000 Investment in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Total in the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36. Total Se has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $50.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.74%.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

