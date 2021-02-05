CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cloudflare by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 472.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 168,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 138,697 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $4,382,005.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 85,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $5,492,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,219,506 shares of company stock valued at $86,462,715. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. FBN Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NET stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average is $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.92 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $88.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

