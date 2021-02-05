CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,040 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,925,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 49,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $126.51 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.68 and a 52-week high of $129.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.59.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

