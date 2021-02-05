CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,505 CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 306.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CareDx by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CareDx by 40.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

In other CareDx news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $2,105,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 8,363 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $568,767.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,803,807.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,238 shares of company stock valued at $5,988,484 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.76 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $99.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.11 and its 200 day moving average is $53.17.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

