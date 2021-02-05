Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) PT Raised to $16.00

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CSTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $15.57 on Monday. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $341.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

In related news, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,413.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,552. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 4,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $52,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,744 shares of company stock worth $171,428 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 382.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the third quarter worth $127,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

