Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives $60.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.