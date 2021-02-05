Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $60.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,961,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,523,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 11.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

