Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stake Trimmed by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.09% of Carter’s worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Carter’s by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 430,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,294,000 after acquiring an additional 120,492 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

CRI opened at $94.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.82. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

CRI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $485,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $1,780,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,033. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

