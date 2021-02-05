Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Given New $135.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $113.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.67 and a 200-day moving average of $95.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $124.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,855 shares of company stock worth $2,072,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

